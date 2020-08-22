Obituary: Warren Earl Cochrane Jr. 1947 - 2020

Warren Earl Cochrane Jr., age 73, of Camp Verde, Arizona and formally of Lorain, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born April 4, 1947 in Akron Ohio to the late Warren Sr. and Iva Cochrane.





He married his high school sweetheart, Diane Cochrane from Lorain Ohio, on December 23, 1966. They moved to Flagstaff in 1976 and after retiring, moved to Camp Verde to be closer to family.

He was a Master Plumber for over 30 years. He was very devoted to his family. He had a great love for the outdoors, camping, long walks and road trips.



He is survived by brother, Chet (Vick) Cochrane of Ohio; sister, Edna (Eric) Elliot of So. Carolina; sons, David Cochrane and his wife Darcy (née Maier) of Cornville and Jeff Cochrane and his fiancé Merandie Parker of Camp Verde; grandchildren, Kelsey Cochrane, Navy Lt JG Sarah Galvez and husband Milton of San Diego, California, Landis Cochrane and Timbre Cochrane and great-grandson Mateo.

He was preceded in death by only four months ago, his Loving wife, Diane Cochrane of 53 years, father, Warren Cochrane Sr, mother, Iva Cochrane, grandson, Luke Cochrane, sisters, Joyce Ann Burch, Donnan Jo Cordier, Ruth L Cochrane; brothers, Charles (Chuck) Cochrane, Allen Cochrane, and Gary Cochrane.



Private family services will be held. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.

