Opening on VACTE board

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde residents interested in serving on the Valley Academy district governing board have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 to submit a letter of interest.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Letters and resumes can also be faxed to 928-771-3329, or emailed to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



Candidates should include information about themselves, why they would like to be a board member, physical address and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

The opening on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board was created by the resignation of Steve Pike, who cited time conflicts for why he is leaving the board.

Carter will interview candidates at the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education District office in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Carter expects to appointment the new Valley Academy board member by Thursday, Sept. 24. The appointment will be valid from that date until Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have any questions, please call Tim Carter at 928-925-6560.

