AZ COVID-19 caseload sees steady decline
The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases for each of the past two days. The Monday morning ADHS report shows 311 cases in the past 24 hours and zero deaths.
Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 198,414 cases and 4,771 deaths.
Arizona’s positive-test ratio has now dropped to 11.8% cumulatively since testing began in January. Arizona hospital intensive care unit capacity also is holding steady at 78%.
So far in August, ADHS reports 21,378 positive tests and 1,024 deaths. That compares with:
-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July.
-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.
-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.
Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:
-May, 415 new COVID-19 cases daily.
-June, 2,130 new cases each day.
-July, 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day.
-So far in August, the state is averaging 929 cases daily.
Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Aug. 3 was the last day in which 1,000 new cases was reported.
Yavapai County Community Health Services reports five new Sedona-Verde Valley cases over the weekend. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,411 of the state’s 4,771 deaths. There have been 737 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 131,962. That is followed by:
-Pima County has 20,535 cases.
-Yuma County, 12,072 cases.
-Pinal County, 9,211 cases.
-Navajo County, 5,496cases.
-Apache County, 3,301 cases.
-Mohave County, 3,500 cases
-Coconino County, 3,249 cases.
Testing data
ADHS reports 1.416 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11.8%.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (96,888), with 282 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 22,635 times with 3,411 deaths.
See www.azdhs.gov.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services reports five new Sedona-Verde Valley case over the weekend. Throughout the county, there have been 2,240 positive test results with 76 deaths and 967 patients having recovered from coronavirus.
YCCHS reports 674 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:
-265 confirmed in Cottonwood.
-145 in Camp Verde.
-100 in Sedona.
-63 in Clarkdale.
-43 in Rimrock.
-33 in the Village of Oak Creek.
-29 in Cornville.
-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.
YCCHS reports 34,896 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.5% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 1,268-936 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with two tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 49 patients with seven in critical care.
Flagstaff Medical Center reported 10 positive tests with six results pending. FMC has admitted 186 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 5.71 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 177,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.
AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are an estimated 22.4 million cases worldwide, with 809,000 deaths and 15.2 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
Aug. 24, 198,414 cases
Aug. 23, 198,103 cases
Aug. 22, 197,895 cases
Aug. 21, 196,899 cases
Aug. 20, 196,280 cases
Aug. 19, 195,557 cases
Aug. 18, 194,920 cases
Aug. 17, 194,005 cases
Aug. 16, 193,597 cases
Aug. 15, 192,654 cases
Aug. 14, 191,721 cases
Aug. 13, 190,794 cases
Aug. 12, 189,443 cases
Aug. 11, 188,737 cases
Aug. 10, 187,523 cases
Aug. 9, 186,923 cases
Aug. 8, 186,107 cases
Aug. 7, 185,523 cases
Aug. 6, 183,647 cases
Aug. 5, 182,203 cases
Aug. 4, 180,505 cases
Aug. 3, 179,497 cases
Aug. 2, 178,467 cases
Aug. 1, 177,002 cases
July 31, 174,010 cases
July 30, 170,798 cases
July 29 168,273 cases
July 28 165,934 cases
July 27 163,827 cases
July 26 162,014 cases
July 25 160,041 cases
July 24, 156,301 cases
July 23 152,944 cases
July 22 150,609 cases
July 21 148,683 cases
July 20 145,183 cases
July 19 143,624 cases
July 18 141,265 cases
July 17 138,523 cases
July 16 134,613 cases
July 15 131,354 cases
July 14 128,097 cases
July 13 123,824 cases
July 12 122,467 cases
July 11 119,892 cases
July 10 116,892 cases
July 9 112,671 cases
July 8 108,614 cases
July 7 105,094 cases
July 6 101,441 cases
July 5 98,089 cases
July 4 94,553 cases
July 3 91,858 cases
July 2 87,425 cases
July 1 84,092 cases
June 30 79,215 cases
June 29 74,533 cases
June 28 73,908 cases
June 27 70,051 cases
June 26 66,458 cases
June 25 63,030 cases
June 24 59,974 cases
June 23 58,179 cases
June 22 54,586 cases
June 21 52,390 cases
June 20 49,798 cases
June 19 46,689 cases
June 18 43,443 cases
June 17 40,924 cases
June 16 39,097 cases
June 15 36,705 cases
June 14 35,691 cases
June 13 34,458 cases
June 12 32,918 cases
June 11 31,264 cases
June 10 29,852 cases
June 9 28,296 cases
June 8 27,678 cases
June 7 26,889 cases
June 6 25,451 cases
June 5 24,332 cases
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Cliff collapse reveals 313-million-year-old fossil footprints in Grand Canyon
- Cottonwood store unlikely to be one of Dunkin’ closures
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Site cleared for Cottonwood Burger King
- Obituary: Cristy Linn Valenzuela 1963-2020
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: