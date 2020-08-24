Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
What began as a traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Cottonwood man Saturday on drug and weapons charges.
According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department, 23-year-old Zane Michael Scott was arrested on several felony charges related to the possession and sale of drugs.
Scott was stopped shortly after midnight Aug. 22 for an equipment violation, the news release stated. The officer noticed what appeared to be track marks or injection sites on Scott’s arm coupled with his extreme nervousness and profuse sweating.
K9 Kratos alerted to Scott’s vehicle during a free air sniff. During a search of his vehicle, about 50.97 grams of methamphetamine, 12.10 grams of heroin, 8.53 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and various drug paraphernalia was located. In addition, a 9mm handgun and over $900 was also discovered.
Scott was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.
