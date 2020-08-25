It’s Hot! Hot! Hot! Music back in full swing at Sound Bites Grill

If You Go ... • When: Thursday – Chill on the Hill with David Mills the ‘Piano Man’ Friday - Eric Miller plays flamenco guitar with vocals Saturday - The Eric Miller Band are Hot, Hot, Hot! Playing Brazilian Jazz Fusion

Thursday, Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m., “Chill on the Hill” with David Mills “The Piano Man.” Sound Bites Grill invites you to cool off with a chill-tini while you enjoy pianist David Vincent Mills as he sets the perfect mood by performing his jazz and contemporary arrangements of songs you know and love, from Duke Ellington to the Beatles.

Whether it be jazz standards or contemporary classics in the styles of rock, pop, R&B, blues, country, folk, as well as original compositions, Mills captures the moment of the feeling behind the song, but with his own unique twist that reflects our ever-changing times today in modern society. David’ renditions tap into the intrinsic essence of music, the expression of a feeling of a moment or a place that is universally shared by us all.

Friday, Aug. 28, 7-10 p.m., Eric Miller returns to the Celebrity Showroom at Sound Bites Grill.

Singer-songwriter and world music enthusiast, Eric Miller is a romantic Latin guitarist. After traveling throughout France, Italy, England, and Ireland – Miller learned and experienced each nation’s culture and beautiful music.

It was when he arrived in Spain that he fell in love with the art of Flamenco Guitar -- that passion and drive would stay with him until his return to the United States, where he continued to study, perform, and explore new music, even though he had longed to continue the of study of Latin music.

Eventually, Eric felt the calling, and was drawn to the music of Brazil.

“Bossa Nova is romance; ocean and sunshine,” Eric Miller.

It had been back in the 1960s that the people of Brazil adopted a style of music they would refer to as ‘Bossa Nova’, which literally means ‘new wave’ in Portuguese.

It has been described as a soft samba, based on traditional Brazilian music and rhythms coupled with American jazz, and adding a new style of Portuguese lyrics. The sound delivers a vibe of youthful celebration; of romance; beach culture, and sensual pleasure.

“The most important thing I have ever learned about making music is to trust in my own musical universe, and my own creativity,” Eric Miller.

It was this sound and style that resonated with Miller, and so he stayed - continuing to explore the Brazilian culture, he immersed himself in the study of Bossa Nova, Samba, and eventually adding Brazilian Jazz Guitar to the mix of his ever growing repertoire. Miller is a firm believer in trusting oneself, “The most important thing I have ever learned about making music is to trust in my own musical universe, and my own creativity.”

Eric Miller will mesmerize you with his melodic voice and soft rhythmic guitar playing of originals and familiar covers including songs by Sting & Bryan Adams.

On Saturday night, Aug. 29, 7-10 p.m., Sound Bites Grill will feature the full Eric Miller Band playing Brazilian jazz fusion.

Although one could easily argue their sound may be likened to Strunz & Farah and the Gypsy Kings – The Eric Miller Band deliver a unique and powerful fusion of Brazilian Latin Jazz and World Beat music.

The Eric Miller Band consists of some of Sedona’s top musicians with Eric Miller on lead guitar & vocals, Troy Perkins on bass - Troy is by far one of the most talented and versatile bassists playing. Ed Barattini on drums - Ed is considered one of the best drummers in the local music scene. Chris Counelis on saxophone - Chris recently teamed up with the band, his saxophone style adds a smooth jazz vibe to the mix.

This fab four are an ensemble of outstanding artists coming together to deliver high energy; upbeat music – from Brazilian Jazz; Salsa and World Beat Music to classic covers and love ballads, including songs by Sting & Bryan Adams, The Eric Miller Band covers a variety musical tastes that are sure to entertain!

There is no cover.

Dinner Reservations are highly suggested to sit in the showroom.

Seating is limited with social distancing requirements.

Sound Bites Grill is located at The Shops at Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona (across from the Hyatt Residence Club). For more information, visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713.