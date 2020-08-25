OFFERS
Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Janice Rollins

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 11:02 a.m.

• Age: 73

• Years in Arizona: 62

• Government Elective and Advisory Experience: COCSD Board Member, have served for 13 years (2007-2020), 2 yrs as Vice President.

Worked for COCSD for 26 years, retiring in 2005 as a Admin. Assistant for 21 years.

Verde Independent: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Cottonwood-Oak Creek consider offering a class in the Bible?

Janice Rollins: I want to be open and honest on this issue, my thinking is, that the teaching of the Bible is the responsibility of parents and church Sunday schools and Private church schools of course.

VI: Do you support a continuation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s current budget override? Why? Why not?

Rollins: I support the current override. Without it, there would be several programs that the district would not be able to provide, such as K-5 music and physical education, Bridgeway (alternative classroom), after school athletics, class size reductions and gifted education.  

VI: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Cottonwood-Oak Creek? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?

Rollins: If there is a need for a future bond, it would be spent on needed renovations throughout the district, new carpet and tile, new efficiency windows and doors, security items (cameras, locks), sports facilities/playground items, updated parking lot repairs and resurfacing, kitchen equipment and always more computers to keep up with the ever changing technology. There is always a never-ending list of needs.

