Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Joe Donaldson

Joe Donaldson • Age: 56 • Years in Arizona: 56 • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Flagstaff City Council (Diversity Awareness Chair); First Things First Regional Advisory; previous board experience.

Verde Independent: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Cottonwood-Oak Creek consider offering a class in the Bible?

Joe Donaldson: The Supreme Court in 1963 (Abington ruling) outlawed the practice of public schools reading the Bible as part of morning prayers. I support the separation of church and state.

However, faith-based practice, spirituality and mindfulness are protective factors that contribute to resiliency.

Moreover, children who have been exposed to a traumatic event are better able to foster resiliency when they have several protective factors, such as a faith-based practice.

I would support a course related to the critical analysis of “government-approved” religion and how this influenced our founders during the framing of the Constitution.

VI: Do you support a continuation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s current budget override? Why? Why not?

Donaldson: The budget override continues to support the maintenance and operation budgets of the respective school districts.

I support the override until Arizona voters revise the current school funding structure.

VI: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Cottonwood-Oak Creek? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?

Donaldson: Bonds typically support projects that have a useful purpose greater than five years (e.g. buses, technology, building improvements).

Bonds may be required based on virtual instruction and associated technology as a result of COVID-19 school closures. For example, there may be an increased need for current technology to address the assessment needs of students with disabilities.

The technology exists for remote testing and teletherapy, but these devices, software and training may not exist within the school district. I would support grants and collaboration with education agencies to “cost-share” prior to seeking a bond.