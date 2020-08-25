OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 25
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mary M. Valenzuela

Mary Valenzuela

Mary Valenzuela

Originally Published: August 25, 2020 10:57 a.m.

Mary M. Valenzuela

• Age: 71

• Years in Arizona:71 (Native)

• Government Elective and Advisory Experience: COCSD Board Member since 2010 (10 yrs.)

Verde Independent: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Cottonwood-Oak Creek consider offering a class in the Bible?

Mary Valenzuela: I believe we need to follow the guidelines of the state on Bible electives. If the issues came up it would have to be a community discussion/decision.

VI: Do you support a continuation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s current budget override? Why? Why not?

Valenzuela: Yes I would support a budget override if needed. The override we have now covers a variety of classes that benefit our students. Without the override they wouldn’t exist. Monies are tight in Arizona which makes an override a necessity

VI: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Cottonwood-Oak Creek? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?

Valenzuela: We are educating our future and if the COCSD district needed bond support I would support it. The state doesn’t fund school districts with sufficient funds. If we were to as for a bond there would have to be a study as to what we are asking for and accountability. Our district has never asked for an unnecessary bond support.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Janice Rollins
Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mary M. Valenzuela
Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mindy Bejarano
Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Joe Donaldson
Letters: Now, on to Buildings, Efficiency, Safety, Technology
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News