Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mary M. Valenzuela
Mary M. Valenzuela
• Age: 71
• Years in Arizona:71 (Native)
• Government Elective and Advisory Experience: COCSD Board Member since 2010 (10 yrs.)
Verde Independent: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Cottonwood-Oak Creek consider offering a class in the Bible?
Mary Valenzuela: I believe we need to follow the guidelines of the state on Bible electives. If the issues came up it would have to be a community discussion/decision.
VI: Do you support a continuation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s current budget override? Why? Why not?
Valenzuela: Yes I would support a budget override if needed. The override we have now covers a variety of classes that benefit our students. Without the override they wouldn’t exist. Monies are tight in Arizona which makes an override a necessity
VI: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Cottonwood-Oak Creek? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?
Valenzuela: We are educating our future and if the COCSD district needed bond support I would support it. The state doesn’t fund school districts with sufficient funds. If we were to as for a bond there would have to be a study as to what we are asking for and accountability. Our district has never asked for an unnecessary bond support.
