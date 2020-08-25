Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mindy Bejarano

Mindy Bejarano • Age: 44 • Years in Arizona: 31 • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Current COCSD board member

Verde Independent: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Cottonwood-Oak Creek consider offering a class in the Bible?

Mindy Bejarano: Because of the federal courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment and the endorsement of a wide range of religion-based groups, neither students nor teachers should be afraid of studying the Bible in public schools as long as the course doesn’t advance any single religion’s particular beliefs.

The approach to teaching it would have to be academic, not devotional. The teacher would have to possess relevant academic training.

Students will better understand their world by studying religions and how they have shaped our histories.

It’s a book referred to by much famous literature, and it’s the bestselling book of all time.

VI: Do you support a continuation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s current budget override? Why? Why not?

Bejarano: I support the current budget override because it allows our district to reduce large class sizes and to continue offering programs like physical education and music.

Our employment of nurses, nurses’ aides and counselors fall into the maintenance and operations budget which is affected by the budget override.

Also, this budget override has offset costs for the extended-day kindergarten program. All help in preparing children to be successful members of our community.

VI: Do you see a need for a future taxpayer-supported bond issue for Cottonwood-Oak Creek? If so, specifically how would those funds be used?

Bejarano: Tough times are ahead for all school districts around the United States due to COVID-19. Our school district will need to be careful with how we spend our precious resources on our tight budget.

We will most likely need a bond issue to continue to support the basic programs necessary to help our children succeed in school and life.