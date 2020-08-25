Renard, Gray form anti-consolidation PAC

COTTONWOOD — In 2017, former Mingus Union School Board member Andy Groseta formed a committee to advance efforts to consolidate the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

Less than three months before that measure is on the Nov. 3 ballot, two Verde Valley residents have created a committee against the proposed consolidation.

The political action committee (PAC) Save Our Independent School Districts was born on Aug. 7 when retired Mingus Union teacher David Gray and current Mingus Union teacher Stephen Renard submitted the entity’s statement of organization to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office.

Renard explained Monday one reason he is against the two districts consolidating is that Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union have built strong partnerships over the years.

“The two districts work so closely together anyway with things like aligned curriculum and calendars, those things we’re doing already,” said Renard, the committee’s treasurer. “There’s already open communication.”

The committee’s chairperson, Gray, said that although the committee was not formally organized until recently, it’s objective is to do all it can to spread accurate information that consolidation is not in the best interests of the schools, students or parents.

“We’re hoping as the word gets out that there will be more volunteers who will get involved,” Gray said. “I’m confident it will work out our way. It has before. But it might be a fight.”

Although the committee has not yet scheduled any events, meetings or debates, the new committee has created a Facebook page: Save Our Independent School Districts. The committee also hopes to encourage people to write letters to the editor that are supported by Arizona Auditor General’s reports, Gray said.

“Also signage, as much as the money holds out,” Gray said. “Depends on how much money we can raise.”

Renard said he would like for the new committee to hold public meetings, as well as a debate against the pro-consolidation group known as Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools.

“I would love a debate with the consolidation committee,” Renard said. “I’d do that seven days a week until voting day. Our kids deserve to have this decision made by facts and not by wishful thinking.”

In an email Monday, Andy Groseta said that the Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools is aware that the committee known as Save Our Independent School Districts has been formed.

“Other than that, we do not know anything more and have no further comment,” the committee stated.

