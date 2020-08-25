Spectrum to test for COVID in Sedona on Saturday

SEDONA -- Spectrum Healthcare will not have a blitz-testing site for coronavirus testing in Cottonwood this Saturday, Aug. 29, but will have it in Sedona instead.

This is being done upon the mayor’s request, according to a press release from Spectrum Healthcare.

Originally, the testing days planned for Cottonwood were, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

People can pre-register for the Sedona testing day at the Spectrum website at spectrumhealthcare-group.org, which will save time waiting inside their vehicles, but it is not required.

Spectrum has been doing blitz testing in both Cottonwood and Prescott.

The testing service changes its Verde Valley location this weekend. Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, COVID-19 testing will take place at Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

Spectrum is also continuing testing at its Prescott facility, located at 990 Willow Creek Road, at those same times.

The testingis free and the results are usually available in three to five days.

“This is a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last,” said the press release.

“We have seen a great turnout the Arizona Blitz Testing during the past few Saturdays. We are pleased to see the number of positive results all over the county go down. At Spectrum, we are happy to be involved in the process of helping our communities through these uncertain times,” April Rhodes, CEO at Spectrum, said in the release.

People should bring a photo identification and wear masks to protect healthcare workers.

No physician’s order is needed.