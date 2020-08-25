OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 26
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Spectrum to test for COVID in Sedona on Saturday

Spectrum Healthcare has been testing for coronavirus in its parking lot on Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood for the past three Saturdays. The organization will test in Sedona on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Spectrum Healthcare has been testing for coronavirus in its parking lot on Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood for the past three Saturdays. The organization will test in Sedona on Saturday. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 25, 2020 12:35 p.m.

SEDONA -- Spectrum Healthcare will not have a blitz-testing site for coronavirus testing in Cottonwood this Saturday, Aug. 29, but will have it in Sedona instead.

This is being done upon the mayor’s request, according to a press release from Spectrum Healthcare.

Originally, the testing days planned for Cottonwood were, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

People can pre-register for the Sedona testing day at the Spectrum website at spectrumhealthcare-group.org, which will save time waiting inside their vehicles, but it is not required.

Spectrum has been doing blitz testing in both Cottonwood and Prescott.

The testing service changes its Verde Valley location this weekend. Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, COVID-19 testing will take place at Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.

Spectrum is also continuing testing at its Prescott facility, located at 990 Willow Creek Road, at those same times.

The testingis free and the results are usually available in three to five days.

“This is a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last,” said the press release.

“We have seen a great turnout the Arizona Blitz Testing during the past few Saturdays. We are pleased to see the number of positive results all over the county go down. At Spectrum, we are happy to be involved in the process of helping our communities through these uncertain times,” April Rhodes, CEO at Spectrum, said in the release.

People should bring a photo identification and wear masks to protect healthcare workers.

No physician’s order is needed.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 blitz testing to resume at Spectrum
Cottonwood Spectrum to provide ‘blitz’ COVID-19 testing Saturday
Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
Third staff member at Spectrum tests positive for COVID-19
Spectrum still sees patients during COVID-19 crisis
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News