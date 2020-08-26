OFFERS
Cottonwood police: Bust involves 5 pounds of fentanyl, worth $600K
Handguns, cache of ammunition also confiscated

The Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, who alerted officers to about 5 pounds of fentanyl in pill form, a 45-caliber handgun, several magazines for the Colt handgun and numerous 45-caliber and 9mm bullets during a traffic stop Tuesday. Two felony arrests were made. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

The Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, who alerted officers to about 5 pounds of fentanyl in pill form, a 45-caliber handgun, several magazines for the Colt handgun and numerous 45-caliber and 9mm bullets during a traffic stop Tuesday. Two felony arrests were made. Courtesy of Cottonwood Police Department

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 26, 2020 6:28 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – A Tuesday afternoon traffic stop along I-17 led to the discovery of fentanyl with a street value of about $600,000, along with weapons and ammunition, according to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department.

The release states Cottonwood officers were conducting highway interdiction operations on I-17 near Camp Verde. Shortly before 1 p.m., a silver 2007 Honda Civic was stopped northbound at approximately mile post 278 — near the State Route 169 exit — for expired registration.

photo

Carlos Julian Quintero Parra

photo

Monica R. Ramirez

The driver, Carlos Julian Quintero Parra, was taken into custody for failure to provide identification while driving, police said. A Colt 1911 pistol magazine was located in his front pants pocket.

Parra advised an officer there was another gun in the vehicle, near the lone passenger, Monica R. Ramirez.

Both Parra and Ramirez are age 21 and from Phoenix, the release states.

A sergeant then conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle using the Cottonwood police K9, Kratos, who alerted officers to about five pounds of fentanyl in pill form, a 45-caliber handgun, several magazines for the Colt handgun and numerous 45-caliber and 9mm bullets.

It was estimated there were between 15,000 and 20,000 pills, with a street value of approximately $600,000, police said.

Parra also had a useable amount of cocaine located in his pants pocket, the release states.

Both Parra and Ramirez were transported to the Yavapai County Detention Center where they were booked on numerous felony charges related to the sale and transportation of narcotic drugs and weapons misconduct. Those charges include possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug offense.

Parra and Ramirez are both being held at the Detention Center on $750,000 paper bonds.

