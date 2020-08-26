VERDE HERITAGE 1899: JEROME MINES; Work in the District

"Mining in the district is being pushed with vigor. During the past week there have been no decided changes."

"Deputy U. S. Mineral Surveyor Fisher, of Prescott, was in the Jerome district last week surveying some claims for the United Verde Junior company which they have lately acquired. This company is pushing work in both the upper and lower tunnels on their property. In the lower tunnel they are still in the mineralized body of slate and other ledge matter. The indications continue favorable to the opening of a body of ore."

"At the Decatur they are taking out some small bunches of ore, which increase in size as depth is attained. We notice that the 'Prescott Courier' places the Decatur six miles from Jerome. The Decatur is only about one and one-half mile south of the incorporation line of Jerome. The News, Decatur, and United Verde Junior groups are all bunched at this distance from the great copper camp, and their success in finding ore means great prosperity to this camp. The 'Courier' has the following to say about a report regarding the Decatur: 'Report is that a very rich strike of high grade copper ore has been made in the Decatur mine. ... The shaft was started with no ore in sight. Now the workings are in 11 feet of ore and the bottom of the shaft all ore. The shaft is about 120 feet deep.'"

"At the News group work continues day and night with good results. In every direction in which they have run drifts ore has been encountered in some shape, and it is thought by all the miners who have worked there that the property will prove a valuable one with development."

"It is not generally known, but it is nevertheless a fact, that tellurium ore has been found in the Black Hills, and within five miles of Jerome, on the east slope of the mountains. This information was given to a 'News' representative by one who is an expert and assayer of good standing. This gentleman, some short time ago, manufactured a pair of cuff buttons out of a piece of tellurium 'float' picked up in or near the Black Canyon, south of Jerome, that ran 55% gold. That such ore existed in this district has been, up to this time, known to but a very few. There has been some prospecting done in that neighborhood for this ore, but as yet there has not been a ledge of it discovered. There are some prospectors now in the field hunting for it."

"The records in the county recorder's office in Prescott now show that W. S. Head, A. E. Jordan, F. E. Jordan, W. A. Jordan [who lived on the Upper Verde], and the wives of Messrs. Jordan have given to W. A. Clark and J. L. Giroux a deed to all their interests in the Equator mine, Verde district, for a consideration of $3,152.64, and that W. S. Head, E. A., F. E. and W. A. Jordan have given Messrs. Clark and Giroux the Iron King mine, on Equator Hill, for a consideration of $9,000." [Equator Hill, near the Copper Chief mine, located west of the Clemenceau Airport, became the site of the Equator smelter. The small town had a store, saloon, boarding house, school, etc. The post office became Macdonald and then Equator.]

"Cherry Creek is recovering fast from its late dullness. Good miners are going in there for the purpose of leasing and selling their ore to the new mill and cyanide plant now in operation there."

"There still seems to be open ground for locations in the Jerome district, as every few days locations are being recorded at Prescott. The records show that John Shriner, J. W. Horton, and W. B. Shanks have located five claims in the Black Hills district. These claims are located on the west slope of the mountains."

MINERAL APPLICATION NO. 411: IRON KING, June 1, 1899.

"Notice is hereby given that W. A Clark, by H. J. Allen, his attorney in fact, and G. W. Hull ... have this day filed an application for a United States Patent for the Iron King lode mining claim, Mineral Survey No. 1360, situated in the Verde Mining District, ... being gold, silver, and copper" next to a dry gulch and a creek flowing easterly from Hull Spring. "The names of adjoining claims are: on the south, Gift, Survey No. 808, Lot 44; on the west, Jerome, Survey No. 1152; on the east, Fraction, Survey No. 978, Lot 51. ... Iron King contains 18.25 acres. ... The notice of location of the Iron King lode mining claim is of record in Book 28 of Mines, at page 516, Records of Yavapai County. ... F. A. Tritle, Jr., Registrar."

MINERAL APPLICATION NO. 414: DIAMOND MINING CLAIM, June 1, 1899.

"Notice is hereby given that W. A Clark, by H. J. Allen, his attorney in fact, ... has this day filed an application for a United States Patent for the Diamond Mining Claim, Mineral Survey No. 1226 ... containing 20.41 acres, ... about 1 mile north of the Town of Jerome, near a dry gulch and the face of a limestone reef. ... This notice of re-location of the Diamond Mining Claim is of record in Book 33 of Mines, at pages 135 and 136, Records of Yavapai County. ... The names of adjoining claims are as follows: on the south, Chrome Millsite, Lot No. 41 B, United Verde Copper Company, owners; on the west, Iron King, unsurveyed, G. W. Hull, claimant; on the east, Topaz, unsurveyed, J. L. Giroux, claimant. ... F. A. Tritle, Jr., Registrar."

MINERAL APPLICATION NO. 417: VICTOR MINING CLAIM, June 1, 1899.

"Notice is hereby given that W. A. Clark, by H. J. Allen, his attorney in fact, ... has this day filed an application for a United States Patent for the Victor Mining Claim, Mineral Survey No. 1349 ... located near a dry gulch, limestone reef, and on the south, Warrior, Survey No. 1074-A, and Victor. ... The notice of location of the Victor Mining Claim is of record in Book 35 of Mines, at page 150, records of Yavapai County. ... F. A. Tritle, Jr., Registrar."

On January 12, 1892, Joseph L. Giroux and Rebecca Giroux, his wife, of Jerome, and Edward L. Preston and Alice Preston, his wife, of New Jersey, conveyed to William A. Clark, of Butte City, Montana, for $100, the Victor, situated about 1,500 feet in a northerly direction from the United Verde Copper Company smelter, and adjoining the Jerome lode on its westerly side, and first located on March 18, 1890 (Book 29 of Mines, at page 636.) and the Warrior, situated about 1,500 feet in a northerly direction from the United Verde Copper Company smelter, and adjoining the Jerome lode along its western side, and first located on March 27, 1890 (Book 29 of Mines, at page 638).) Recorded in Book 31 of Mines, at pages 174-179, records of Yavapai County, on March 9, 1892.