Woman dies after medical emergency near Sedona trailhead

SEDONA –Thursday, Aug. 20, a woman died after having a medical emergency near the Mescal Trailhead.

According to Jon Davis of the Sedona Fire District, the department got an emergency call shortly before 2 p.m. that day, regarding a woman with an unknown medical situation near the Mescal Trailhead, in the Devil’s Bridge area, north of Sedona.

Davis said when first-responders reached the woman, she was in full cardiac arrest. She was taken by ambulance to Sedona Medical Center.

No information about the woman, including her name, has been released, but the Yavapai County Medical Examiner is investigating.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dwight D’Eveleyn said YCSO was contacted after the patient arrived at Sedona Medical Center.

“There may have been pre-existing issues with her,” D’Evelyn said in an email to the Verde Independent. “The medical examiner took the case and result are pending. (We) cannot confirm heat stroke at this time.”

Even though the cause of death was not mentioned, social media accounts of Sedona Fire, other first-responder agencies and even local businesses have encouraged people to not hike or climb in the middle of the day. The posts are often accompanied by reminders to stay hydrated and to wear comfortable clothing and sun protection.