Consolidation ramifications subject of Mingus Union’s Thursday special meeting
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 8:34 a.m.
Most Read
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Cornville man, accused of killing with bat and hammer, declared competent
- Cliff collapse reveals 313-million-year-old fossil footprints in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Cristy Linn Valenzuela 1963-2020
- Flagstaff couple takes ownership of Jerome’s Little Daisy Hotel
- Site cleared for Cottonwood Burger King
- AZ COVID-19 caseload sees steady decline
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: