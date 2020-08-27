OFFERS
Oregon man located, arrested in Cottonwood
Warrant stemmed from charges that include rape, sexual abuse of minor

John Klein

John Klein

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 27, 2020 11:31 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Aug. 25, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to apprehend a man wanted on charges in Oregon, according to a news release.

At about 10 a.m., YCSO deputies received information from law enforcement officials in Jefferson County, Oregon, about John R. Klein, 46, wanted for several counts of rape and sexual abuse involving a minor.

Klein had recently moved into the Cottonwood area, based on the most current information, YCSO said. After confirming a warrant, deputies immediately coordinated a search team using the limited information provided by Jefferson County officials.

Deputies learned that Klein might be staying at a home in the 2500 block of Quirt Circle in Cottonwood. They surveilled the area and learned that Klein was on his way to the home, complete with a description of his vehicle, which had Oregon license plates.

As deputies monitored the neighborhood, the release states, the vehicle was spotted in the area and a deputy initiated a traffic stop. Klein was in the vehicle. He was arrested without incident.

Klein was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on the Oregon warrant. He’s awaiting extradition proceedings with a bond of $100,000.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260.

