Three new Yavapai County cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

If there was going to be a day when the people who monitor COVID-19 in Yavapai County and Arizona would see a sign things are improving, Friday, Aug. 28, would be a great place to start.

Not only did the Arizona Department of Health Services report only 519 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, but also, Yavapai County Community Health Services reported just three new cases in the county.

The population of Yavapai County is about 236,000.

While the number of new cases statewide is considerably more than the 187 cases announced Wednesday, the state has had consistently fewer cases in August than in some recent months.

So far in August, ADHS reports fewer than 25,000 positive tests and slightly more than 2,000 deaths. That compares with:

-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

The new cases announced Thursday brought the total Arizona cases, since January, past the 200,000 mark. Arizona ranks seventh nationally in total cases, ahead of New Jersey and behind California, Florida, Texas, New York, Georgia and Illinois.

Almost 5,000 Arizona lives have now been claimed by COVID-19, with 49 more deaths reported Friday.

YCCHS has been issuing helpful tips as part of its weekday statistical reports to the public. Friday’s tip addressed the downside to consuming too much COVID-19 news coverage.

“Remember to take some time away from all the media and chatter about current events,” Friday’s report says. “Mental health is just as important as our physical wellbeing. We should be practicing ways to ‘unplug’ and de-stress.”

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a COVID-19 testing blitz, Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon, in the parking lots of both Sedona Red Rock High School and Spectrum’s Prescott facility. Pre-register online at spectrumhealthcare-group.org.

Testing is free, but insurance is accepted.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported three new cases and no new deaths in the county Friday.

Throughout the county, the overall number of positive tests now stands at 2,273, with 78 confirmed deaths.

The county reports 966 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 655 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-266 confirmed in Cottonwood

-146 in Camp Verde

-103 in Sedona

-63 in Clarkdale

-30 in Cornville

-46 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 35,650 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.5% of those being negative. Those results include three new results added into Friday’s report.

The county’s mortality rate is 3.8%, with men representing 54 of the county’s 85 COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 16 deaths of COVID-19 in Cottonwood and 10 in other parts of the Verde Valley, according to YCCHS. Prescott has the most deaths of any county city with 37 deaths.

See www.yavapai.us/chs for more county data.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,550 of the state’s 4,978 deaths.

There have been 776 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 132,986. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 21,072 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,165 cases.



-Pinal County, 9,488 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,569 cases.

-Apache County, 3,329 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,585 cases

-Coconino County, 3,287 cases.

-Santa Cruz County, 2,720 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.25 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio having crept up, slightly, in August to 12.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (91,091), with 242 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 21,215 times with 2,970 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov for more state data.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 21,848 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents about 11% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Friday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,063 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 63% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with four tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 62 patients, with five in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported five COVID-positive patients with seven results pending Friday. FMC has 180 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources for more data.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at almost 6 million, as of Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 183,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

An estimated 3.2 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 25 million cases worldwide, with 831,000 deaths and 16 million recoveries.

