Mingus School School Board candidate Greg Roeller

Greg Roeller • Age: 65 • Years in Arizona: 65 • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Mingus Union High School District board member. I have worked at Mingus and Camp Verde high schools 1 have also directed two non-profit organizations (Betty Turner Youth Foundation and Hearts for the Hungry and Homeless/Cornville Mission and Food Bank) and as president attended all board meetings with much input.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be on the Mingus Union School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office? Please explain.

Roeller: I have always been active in the community with youth in particular. Since I am now retired I feel this will allow me stay active in the community and continue to keep Mingus a safe and productive school where students will become productive adults.

There are no specific issues I see right now, I think the administration is doing a great job especially in this time of crisis, we have caring teachers and an exemplary support staff, I will 100% support them.

VI: What do you like about Mingus Union School District? If elected, what would you like to change?

Roeller: Mingus definitely puts students first, and acts in their best interests. I have always believed that teaching is not a job, it’s a calling and I believe that Mingus strives to meet this. Working there for years I saw the teachers concern go beyond the classroom.

The administrators set student boundaries and discipline with love and fairness, and the counseling department is instrumental in helping students meet career goals and gain scholarships. I do not see any changes I would like to see at this time but would like to help the school go forward in the goals already established.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Roeller:I feel for the students and families during these times being sure students are safe is of the utmost importance. I will be an open ear for the teachers and respect their voice but will follow the chain of command and never overstep the administration and I will support the administration 100 percent. If any questionable problems arise with students, administration, or teachers I will always listen with an open ear and base my decisions on facts not opinion.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

To be sure taxpayer dollars are being used wisely and for the benefit of students.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Roeller: With the current state of the schools in Arizona and whether campus school will begin, the uncertainty of families and students knowing the future of their children, bringing this to vote at this time was a terrible ploy by the consolidation committee. Since I am first most pro student, I feel this would not be of benefit to the Mingus students.

Also, I agree that many of the statements made in the pro consolidation resolution were inaccurate at best. I oppose the resolution for these reasons.

VI: What do believe are the most important issues facing Mingus Union and how would you deal with those concerns?

Roeller: The most important issue the moment is navigating learning during this crisis period. Mingus Union’s staff and administration have developed excellent plans to keep the students safe and continue learning in a productive manner. I commend them and stand behind them.