Mingus School School Board candidate Lori Drake

Lori Drake Age: 50 Years in Arizona: 50 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Mingus governing board member 2016-present, Mingus site council 2013-2015, Tavasci Elementary school PTO 2005-2011.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be on the Mingus Union School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office?

Drake: As a current board member, I wish to continue my support of public education and Mingus Union High School. I have always been involved within the Verde Valley community, but I’ve found that the students and staff of our schools hold my heart.

VI: What do you like about Mingus Union School District? If elected, what would you like to change?

Drake:I like that it is a rural small school and district. Mingus is unique. I encourage all community members to visit Mingus or attend some of its activities to witness what makes Mingus so special.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Drake:As a board member, my responsibility is to provide and protect the best possible education and programming for our students. Our students’ families must have confidence in our professionalism, educational commitment and school safety. Our staff deserves our continued and unwavering support.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Drake:The greatest responsibility a board member has to taxpayers is to make the best possible decisions for the best possible education for our students with their tax dollars. I believe any change to policies, current programs, or new curriculum should be carefully considered and monitored.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Drake:I am not for consolidation between MUHS and COCSD for the following reasons:

• Devastates student programming.

• Shrinking a school district has a negative financial impact. Districts are funded by property taxes within the district’s boundaries.

• Loss of local control.

• Our public schools are just that, “OUR” public schools. Losing another layer of local control gives you another layer of bureaucracy.

VI: What do believe are the most important issues facing Mingus Union and how would you deal with those concerns?

Drake:All public school are still rebuilding from the 2008 recession. Many community members as well as my own children were part of the deep financial cuts to education during the recession. Even though our community members were still paying into the district, our state was siphoning money back into the general fund. This left Arizona schools last in the nation.

Today, we are still waiting for full funding to be restored and continually inundated with unfunded mandates from our state. By being a part of local control, I am best seated to fight for better state funding and decisions.

VI: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Mingus Union consider offering a class in the Bible?

Drake:As a member of the current board, we asked for the Bible class to be brought forward just as all of our other elective classes are considered for curriculum. When and if that will happen, I am unsure, but I can say that it will be interesting to see if our students would choose a biblical history course as an elective.