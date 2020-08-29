Mingus School School Board candidate Tony Isola

Tony Isola • Age: 77 • Years in Arizona: 25 • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: No government experience but have been teaching since 1967, in Mexico, Canada and the United States in public and private schools. I also have been teaching and counseling high school students since 1970.

Verde Independent: Why do you want to be on the Mingus Union School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office?

Isola: Taught and substitute taught at Mingus for eight years and have enjoyed the students and administration. My home is near the school. I want to continue the educational disciplines in English, math, history and technology. The teachers at Mingus have decided to meet weekly by departments to share teaching techniques and hardships. I endorse this for the benefit of the students and teachers.

VI: What do you like about Mingus Union School District? If elected, what would you like to change?

Isola:I like the students and administration. Academic approach is excellent, students are treated with fairness and respect, discipline is maintained with honesty, fairness and kindness. I feel the school is operating well and hope to maintain what has been currently established.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Isola:To maintain quality education for the students, to make the school where students enjoy learning and can function freely. To the parents to treat the students as if they were my own. To the teachers, support them in their calling to educate our students, to support them in their difficulties and support them in caring for our students. To the administration I will support all rules and regulation and help with establishing new policies where needed.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Isola:To wisely use taxpayer money and not to use the money as if it were my own to the benefits of our students, teachers, administration and tax payers.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Isola:I am opposed to the consolidation and believe the schools are better administrated separately.

If consolidation occurred, Mingus would lose funds for art, music, drama and other classes. Consolidation has been defeated year after year and defeated each time. I can’t understand why it was brought to vote again.

VI: What do believe are the most important issues facing Mingus Union and how would you deal with those concerns?

Isola:To maintain the high level of education now offered and not be sidetracked by private and political opinion which may be addressed in college.

VI: Over the past year, various Verde Valley school districts have considered offering an elective course in the Bible. Should Mingus Union consider offering a class in the Bible?

Isola:I received a classical education in California where we studied English, French, Latin, and Greek.

This liberal, broad-minded education will help students in the difficult situations in life.

Our former governor Jan Brewer in 2012 made it law in Arizona to offer the Bible as an elective for credit.

Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Iowa and Idaho now teach the Bible.

It is up to the students of Mingus to decide if they want this course, students have the right to request this class.