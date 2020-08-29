OFFERS
Obituary: Ella M. Nelson, 1937 - 2020

Ella M. Nelson

Ella M. Nelson

Originally Published: August 29, 2020 9:52 a.m.

Ella M. Nelson, 83, of Cornville, Arizona, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020.

She was born in Flat Rock, Michigan on August 11, 1937, to the late Glenn M and Ludia L. Watson.

She moved to Arizona in 1981, first to Phoenix, then Cottonwood in 1983, finally moving to Cornville in 1993.

Ella is survived by her husband, William; her children, Julianne Storey, Debra Nichols, Jeffery Lizyness, Norman Kuderik and Roni James Nelson; step-children, Diana Frank and William Nelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by all.

Information provided by survivors.

