Obituary: Ella M. Nelson, 1937 - 2020
Ella M. Nelson, 83, of Cornville, Arizona, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020.
She was born in Flat Rock, Michigan on August 11, 1937, to the late Glenn M and Ludia L. Watson.
She moved to Arizona in 1981, first to Phoenix, then Cottonwood in 1983, finally moving to Cornville in 1993.
Ella is survived by her husband, William; her children, Julianne Storey, Debra Nichols, Jeffery Lizyness, Norman Kuderik and Roni James Nelson; step-children, Diana Frank and William Nelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- Cornville man, accused of killing with bat and hammer, declared competent
- County lawyer cleared to litigate against Cottonwood-area property owner in court
- Woman dies after medical emergency near Sedona trailhead
- Oregon man located, arrested in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Cristy Linn Valenzuela 1963-2020
- Flagstaff couple takes ownership of Jerome’s Little Daisy Hotel
- Three new Yavapai County cases of COVID-19 reported Friday
- Cottonwood police: Bust involves 5 pounds of fentanyl, worth $600K
- AZ COVID-19 caseload sees steady decline
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: