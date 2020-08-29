Obituary: Trace Daniel Cohen, died 2020

Trace Cohen, 32, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Although Trace’s work took him around the country, Camp Verde was the only place he ever called home.

He learned at an early age if “he was gonna do something he was gonna do it right.”

He did things wholeheartedly and took pride in everything he did. He was looked up to by many and will be deeply missed by all.

Trace was a respected drilling supervisor. He loved fast cars and trucks.

He loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman, known for fighting and surviving several rounds of a surprise bear attack.

Trace was a wonderful father and loved his children with all of his heart and is survived by his son, Carter, age 2 and daughter, Katie Cohen, age 5 months; his mother, Dawn Trammel; father, John Cohen; sisters, Tye and Teri Cohen, Brooke Colacuio-Cardenas and Jessica Cohen; grandmother, Karen Cohen; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and countless friends.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Trammel, John Melvin Cohen, Mary Jane Hauser; his aunt, Debbie Trammel and his half brother, Michael Sandoval.

A Celebration of Life for Trace will be Sunday August 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the Campo De Ensueno, 115 Camp Lincoln Road, in Camp Verde.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.