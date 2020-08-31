OFFERS
Cottonwood city parking lots to be sealed, re-striped

Old Town Cottonwood's Jail Trail parking area will be one of many city parking lots to be sealed and re-striped this week. VVN file photo

Originally Published: August 31, 2020 12:59 p.m.

A City of Cottonwood contractor — Holbrook Asphalt, Inc. — will seal several of the city’s parking lots the week of Aug. 31.

The work is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 31, through Wednesday, Sept. 2, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This project will entail the installation of an asphalt seal material, followed by restriping of the parking lot. Each parking lot will be inaccessible to traffic for 24 hours while the seal material cures.

The Monday, Aug. 31 lots planned for this project are the Cottonwood Community clubhouse, the Riverfront Park baseball/softball fields, Municipal Court, the public safety building (northwest half), Community Development (north half) and the Cottonwood Recreation Center (rear half of main parking).

Tuesday, Sept. 1, crews will seal and stripe the lots to the Human Resources / Finance building, the Jail Trail parking lot, the lots to the Riverfront skate park, public safety (fire department lot), Cottonwood Recreation Center (front half of main parking) and the transportation facility (bus parking).

Wednesday, Sept. 2, work is scheduled for the Council Chambers lot, the Cactus Street parking lot, the Riverfront Park ramada, public safety (southeast half), the Cottonwood Recreation Center (employee parking), Community Development (south half), transportation facility (employee parking) and the Cottonwood Public Library.

Individual parking lots will be closed to the public the evening before they are scheduled to be treated.

Questions should be directed to Martin Smith, project manager for the City of Cottonwood, 928-340-2773 or msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

