OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 01
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

The Fit Life: Stay immune while having fun

Magdalena Romanska

Magdalena Romanska

mugshot photo
By Magdalena Romanska
Originally Published: August 31, 2020 10:44 a.m.

Choices are important. Especially in the times of cholera.

It is important how we choose to react to what is going on and if we remain friendly, caring, and loving throughout. During uncertain times, we see more of both the hostility and the caring attitude, of the me-not-you approach and the opposites of ow we can be helpful and supporting to each other.

My take is that if you feel or might feel some degree of shame about acting this or that way, don’t act that way… Thank that shaming nudge feeling that you have in your gut for alerting you about your choices, and simply choose to connect through and with love.

There is nothing certain about our being right now and within the foreseeable future. So, without that anchor of certainty secured right here and right now, we might as well embrace it all from the “glass is half full”, rather than “half empty”, position.

One of the super important choices that we can make for ourselves and those close to us is to stay immune to it all.

How?

I am, sort of, my own lab rat, running on the never-stopping treadmill of experimentation. My approach to the virus is to keep myself as healthy, fit, strong, vibrant and all that, as possible. I believe that be simply keeping my immune system happy about my choices, I might be after something here. I have been eating mostly nutritious food choices – mostly organic – mostly pure energy for my body. I make sure to exercise as long and as much as I can (time-wise). I am adamant about spending a part of my day outside on the trail. Every day. When I had access to the pool, that was another great option that I exercised – and I heard that my pool is reopening soon!

Hiking, biking, walking the neighborhood, and – possibly – weight lifting (from the comfort of your mini-home gym, consisting of water bottles, a ten-pound loaded backpack, a random old 20lbs kettlebell and an odd Swiss ball – or way more – are all great options to keep us healthy! Various diseases and viruses affect us way more if we have pre-existing conditions, are sedentary, obese, and suffering from other ailments.

So, it is so worth to move! Now that the temps are – finally – a bit down, especially in the morning, it will pay off to set that alarm clock half an hour earlier and do the Fit-Fit work!

Keep me posted… I am doing exactly this, too.

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (www.befitfit.biz) and the Top 5% Chairman’s Board Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at www.verdenews.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Be Fit Fit: Building your strong house, brick by brick
Lifestyle prescription is the medicine your body craves
Be Fit Fit! Have a Spicy Weekend!
Be Fit Fit! Munching Away The Healthy Way
Be Fit Fit: A new trail in town
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News