The Fit Life: Stay immune while having fun

Choices are important. Especially in the times of cholera.

It is important how we choose to react to what is going on and if we remain friendly, caring, and loving throughout. During uncertain times, we see more of both the hostility and the caring attitude, of the me-not-you approach and the opposites of ow we can be helpful and supporting to each other.

My take is that if you feel or might feel some degree of shame about acting this or that way, don’t act that way… Thank that shaming nudge feeling that you have in your gut for alerting you about your choices, and simply choose to connect through and with love.

There is nothing certain about our being right now and within the foreseeable future. So, without that anchor of certainty secured right here and right now, we might as well embrace it all from the “glass is half full”, rather than “half empty”, position.

One of the super important choices that we can make for ourselves and those close to us is to stay immune to it all.

How?

I am, sort of, my own lab rat, running on the never-stopping treadmill of experimentation. My approach to the virus is to keep myself as healthy, fit, strong, vibrant and all that, as possible. I believe that be simply keeping my immune system happy about my choices, I might be after something here. I have been eating mostly nutritious food choices – mostly organic – mostly pure energy for my body. I make sure to exercise as long and as much as I can (time-wise). I am adamant about spending a part of my day outside on the trail. Every day. When I had access to the pool, that was another great option that I exercised – and I heard that my pool is reopening soon!

Hiking, biking, walking the neighborhood, and – possibly – weight lifting (from the comfort of your mini-home gym, consisting of water bottles, a ten-pound loaded backpack, a random old 20lbs kettlebell and an odd Swiss ball – or way more – are all great options to keep us healthy! Various diseases and viruses affect us way more if we have pre-existing conditions, are sedentary, obese, and suffering from other ailments.

So, it is so worth to move! Now that the temps are – finally – a bit down, especially in the morning, it will pay off to set that alarm clock half an hour earlier and do the Fit-Fit work!

Keep me posted… I am doing exactly this, too.

Magdalena is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (www.befitfit.biz) and the Top 5% Chairman’s Board Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at www.verdenews.com.