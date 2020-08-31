Positive signs continue to prevail on AZ COVID-19 front

COVID-19 numbers in Arizona continued their downward slide through the weekend.

The Monday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows only 174 new cases in the past 24 hours, and less than 2,000 cases over the past five days. ADHS has documented 5,029 COVID-19 deaths since the first reported death in March.

So far in August, ADHS reports 24,800 positive tests and 1,282 deaths. That compares with:

-92,930 positive tests and 1,977 deaths in July.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new COVID-19 cases daily.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day.

-So far in August, the state is averaging 826 cases daily.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Aug. 3 was the last day in which 1,000 new cases was reported.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 19 new Sedona-Verde Valley over the weekend. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has three COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,580 of the state’s 5,029 deaths. There have been 789 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 133,728. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 21,221 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,230 cases.



-Pinal County, 9,550 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,598 cases.

-Apache County, 3,338 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,615 cases

-Coconino County, 3,324 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.47 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11.5%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (98,396), with 294 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 23,009 times with 3,580 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 19 new Sedona-Verde Valley cases over the weekend. Throughout the county, there have been 2,307 positive test results with 77 deaths and 1,016 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 707 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-271 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-151 in Camp Verde.

-106 in Sedona.

-64 in Clarkdale.

-48 in Rimrock.

-34 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-32 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 36,521 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.7% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,323-984 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Sunday afternoon, Verde Valley Medical Center reported three COVID-positive patients admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 44 patients with three in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported five positive tests with five results pending. FMC has admitted 155 patients; 29 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.01 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 183,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 25.1 million cases worldwide, with 844,000 deaths and 16.5 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases



June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case