Woman stole dogs and phone from motel room, police say

COTTONWOOD — Early Sunday morning, according to a news release, Cottonwood police arrested a woman on felony burglary and other charges after they say she stole a phone and pets from her ex-boyfriend.

According to the Cottonwood Police Department, a man called to allege that Melissa Jean Manier, 39, of Cottonwood, had entered his motel room in the 900 block of South Camino Real and had taken his mobile phone and two dogs. Later in the morning, police said, officers located Manier at a motel in the 300 block of West State Route 89A with the master key to the victim’s hotel room, his phone and the two dogs.

Manier was arrested at about 4 a.m. and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for burglary — a felony — along with some misdemeanor charges. She remains in jail on a no-bond hold.

On Aug. 20, Manier was arrested and charged with felony DUI and aggravated assault after police say she ran over her ex-boyfriend in the 600 block of East Date Street. As part of her conditions of release, she was to follow all laws, not have any contact with the victim nor consume any alcohol.

Manier had consumed alcohol before she was arrested Sunday, police said.