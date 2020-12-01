OFFERS
Commentary: No evidence Verde Connect is solution for regional traffic needs

Thomas Bonk

Thomas Bonk

Thomas Bonk: MY TURN
Originally Published: December 1, 2020 12:48 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation “Plan” everyone is referring to is not a plan. It is a list of possibilities to be studied.

The Verde Connect was low on the priority list. Many other options were provided, including but not limited to a Red Rock Crossing or the extension of Tissaw Road to 260.

Yavapai County’s own traffic analysis for the Verde Connect shows no improvement in the level of service for any intersections on Cornville Road.

Many new solutions to traffic flow problems have been developed since the report was submitted that merit consideration before one jumps the gun and assumes a four-lane Cornville Road is the only other option. It is not.

We have seen multiple fires along Interstate 17 this past year caused in part by vehicles providing the ignition source. The recent fire near Rimrock required a highly expensive air attack to bring it under control.

Every time these aircraft are needed, additional lives are put at risk. Further risks of unknown origins are also a cause for concern as development and associated traffic will be affected by this project both in the Camp Verde area and the Cornville neighborhood.

Hundreds of wildland acres and the nearby communities will see additional risk not only by fire but a reduction of services as equipment and manpower will need to be utilized for any incidents created by this road. Multiple Forest Service roads have, for years, allowed the area to be accessed by Fire & EMS without the creation of these additional risks.

No political rugs have been pulled. Times change. Economic situations change. The addition of two more districts in Yavapai County was a matter of law, not politics.

The vast majority of Cornville is in District 2 and recent elections of a new supervisor for our district was voted on and decided by the people, all the people, not just Middle Verde or Cornville. Why does everyone forget about Beaver Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, Poland Jct., & Cordes Jct. The same process was followed in District 3, with only the west side of Tissaw Road being in that district.

Yes, the three new supervisors will have much to learn. With eyes wide open and not blind following out-of-date information and plans. A solution for all communities involved will be found.

But now, community voice is the driving factor.

Thomas Bonk is a resident of Rimrock.

