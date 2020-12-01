To kick off this holiday season, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), a play written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, at the Sedona Arts Academy and Community Center, Dec. 4-6 and 8-13.

This show will be available for limited in-person attendance as well as a worldwide virtual production.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told – plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.

A madcap romp through the holiday season, sending up everything from Dickens to Dr. Seuss, this show is 90-plus minutes of high-octane jollity and frivolity.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Denise Royal. The show stars William Gabriel Greer (who appeared in ETC’s recent production of Vivian’s Music, 1969), Joshua Rivedal (playwright and actor in ETC’s recent Kicking My Blue Genes In The Butt show) and Jimmy Shoffman (three-time ariZoni award-winning actor).

This show promises to provide lots of laughs and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

Show times are Dec. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $25. All shows are available both in-person and virtually from the comfort of your own location. Limited tickets for in-person shows can be purchased by calling 860-705-9711.

For virtual performances, tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/etc-every-christmas-story.

In-person shows will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179 Suite C-100 Sedona AZ 86351. Emerson Theater Collaborative will be strictly adhering to CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in the theater.

A maximum of 35 people will be allowed for in-person viewing of each live performance. Appropriate masks are required.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit go2etc.org.