Explore Verde Valley night sky near the last new moon of 2020

Did you know that Camp Verde, Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek and Cottonwood are each officially designated as International Dark Sky Communities by the International Dark-Sky Association?

Learn more about this special designation and become better acquainted with the wonders of astronomy by attending a free Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Register at vvdarkskysciencecafe.eventbrite.com.

Get ready for the Science Cafe with a Facebook Watch Party at 6:10 p.m. on the Camp Verde Community Library Facebook page, then tune in to the Dark-Sky Science Cafe for an informational and interactive presentation facilitated by Zack Garcia.

Then, step outside, look up at the night sky, and practice what you learned. Stargazers are encouraged to share what they see in the skies from their own backyards at #VVlovesSTEM.

The keynote speaker of this online event will be the renowned director of Lowell Observatory, Jeffrey Hall. Other presenters include Dave Jones from the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, Kal Mannis from the Arizona Science Center, Erin Cody from the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center, and Laurie Altringer from the Science Vortex Children’s STEM+Art Center.

Participants will learn about the importance of protecting the night sky from light pollution, the effects of gravity in the solar system, and easy-to-use astronomy apps for identifying stellar objects. This science cafe is designed to appeal to all ages, from children to seniors!

The Verde Valley Dark Sky Virtual Science Cafe is a collaborative effort led by the Camp Verde Dark Sky Community, the Camp Verde Community Library, the Science Vortex of the Verde Valley, and the Verde NRCD Environmental Education Center.

The Camp Verde Dark Sky Community is a new non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving Camp Verde’s dark night skies through public education and other related events and initiatives.

This is the first of twelve events designed to expand science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning opportunities for people of all ages throughout the Verde Valley.

Learn more about the host organizations at:

www.facebook.com/Camp-Verde-Dark-Sky-Community

www.facebook.com/campverdelibrary

www.vnrcdeec.org

www.sciencevortex.org