Music Review: Christy Fisher’s XOC is ‘genre-crossing’ album

XOC, the debut album of Christy Fisher, is a genre-crossing collection of tracks that range from jazz and electronica instrumentals to R&B/funk to EDM/vocal driven anthems that convey the imagery of the socio-political climate of 2020.

“This is an album of sound paintings,” Fisher said. “I start with a groove on percussion and bass and the rest is worked like a visual artist uses paint: a touch of blue, a dash of yellow, the mood is set, and the words fall into place.”

The groove Fisher speaks of is often created using some not-so-common techniques.

Percussion tracks are created using everything from tables and walls to ice cubes in a glass, recorded, looped, and run through audio effects. Bass tracks are made using low strings on ukuleles and guitars and run through synthesizers.

“I love the process of audio engineering, and today’s digital world has opened up a treasure chest of toys,” she said. “Making loops, beats and tracks is the foundation of this album. It’s a departure from my singer/songwriter mode. I’m a girl who likes to color with all the crayons in the box.”

The album’s title, Fisher said, is now she signs her texts and notes.

“XO (is) a hug and a kiss ... from C,” she said.

Fisher recorded XOC in her home studio in Jerome. She said recently it’s already been picked up by streaming services around the world.

“I’m seeing listeners from, France, Israel, Turkey, Ireland, Germany, the UK, Canada, Columbia, and the Philippines,” Fisher said. “It’s like a piece of me is on an international tour, even during a pandemic.”

XOC is available through all major distributors, including Spotify, Apple, and iTunes.

Hard copies are available at various music locations.

Order online at christyfishermusic.com. All rights @ Treehouse Studios.