Rowe Fine Art Gallery is the place to spot Shining Stars

Shine bright this holiday season after stopping into Rowe Fine Art Gallery in December. After back-to-back shows this fall featuring the gallery’s award-winning sculptors and painters, it’s time for the jewelers to step into the spotlight.

The gallery unveils Shining Stars on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. The festive exhibit showcases Sedona artist Liam Herbert and Colorado-based jeweler Jennifer Inge. It runs through December, so you have plenty of time to stop by and shop for everyone on your list.

Herbert will debut his new pendant, Family Embrace, during the show. Those familiar with Liam’s work know that family is a recurring theme, both in his jewelry and sculptures.

With immediate families spending more and more time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, Liam was inspired to create a wearable piece of art that symbolizes the importance of family, especially in this unique moment in time.

“Instead of looking outside ourselves, we need to look to each other as we encourage one another with love, compassion, understanding and care,” says Herbert. “We can disagree, yet it is so critical to embrace each other and our differences.”

The pendant is available in sterling silver and gold. Liam’s ever popular Two Hearts Together Forever will also be on display.

Jeweler and avid equestrian Jennifer Inge captures the wild spirit of one of the West’s most representative animals with her horsehair bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

Inge plaits horsehair into triple-square, double-square and single-flat braids and finishes her pieces with sterling silver spacers and charms. Each piece is one of a kind. And if you have a horse lover in your life, take note: Inge creates commission pieces using hair from your loved one’s pony. Speak to a gallery associate for details.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists.

The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.