Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Prom’ Dec. 4-10

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the much-anticipated big-screen musical “The Prom” showing Dec. 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Prom” is the big screen debut of the acclaimed Broadway smash musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The film features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Kerry Washington.

Four fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So, when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom — and the press is involved — they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue — and themselves.

Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award-winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift.

But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome finds their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

“The Prom” is a rousing, delightful musical celebration and sure to bring audiences to their feet.

“The Prom” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 4-10. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 4 5, 6 and 7; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.