Sedona’s Mountain Trails Gallery presents ‘Treasure Hunt: Gems of Sculpture, Paintings, and Other Delightful Things’

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona will present its newest exhibit, “Treasure Hunt: Gems of Sculpture, Paintings, and Other Delightful Things,” which opens with a reception on First Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 -7 p.m.

This time of year, the gallery features special works of art by their award-winning painters, sculptors, mixed media, and jewelry artists with highlights of avian paintings on gold leaf, one-of-a-kind jewelry with metal and semi-precious stones, gem-like still life paintings, miniature wildlife paintings, colored pencil paintings, unique wood and metal tables and sculpture stands, as well as a wide selection of small bronzes and small paintings.

The gallery is especially delighted to introduce small figurative bronzes from Susan Kliewer’s new historic series depicting Navajo life from the second half of the 1800’s.

The first offering “Canyon Memories” (of a kindly grandmother reaching up and picking peaches) comes from knowledge the artist received directly from Navajo elders from their oral tradition, as they talked about fruit trees that once were abundant in Canyon de Chelly.

A second figurative action-packed small work called “Shearing Day” brings a smile, as a young Navajo is trying to catch her Churro sheep, to get the job under way.

A third small work (of two elders seeing each other and shaking hands as they greet each other with the traditional and respectful Navajo greeting) “Ya Ta Hey Hosteen” is available at the gallery for viewing in the clay precast stage, as well as for placing an order to receive one of the limited-edition bronzes upon completion.

Another delightful collection of sculpture by Deborah Copenhaver Fellows reflecting her ranching and rodeo experiences has arrived for the festivities.

One highlight from her body of work is a remarkable “Buckaroo Bell” with a horsehair and leather pull, on a wooden turntable base for 360-degree bas relief views.

Fellows speaks of her inspiration for the story-telling bell, “The Old West comes alive with visions of bucking horses, open range roping, branding crews, and morning at the chuckwagon .” More authentic way-of-life sculptures are available by this distinguished Arizona artist.

Another treasure to be found as a part of the festivities are the intriguing war shirts and beaded pipe bags by Western artist Cheri Capello.

Inspired by research and dedication to Native American Plains history, the artist describes her intention, “Each piece is one-of-a-kind. They are historically true to circa 1800’s and created by hand using elk and buckskin. They are brought to life with fine beadwork and authentic adornments originally found on period pieces.”

Also, not to be missed are the gem-like historic Pueblo pottery paintings by realist Lisa Danielle who continues her passion for these detailed vessels, which she sees as distinctive works of art. From Acoma to Zuni and pueblos in between, this artist researches museums and private collections for that special object that receives her veneration in her own amazing works of art.

Of special note are landscape paintings by area artist Gregory Stocks, who continues to be enchanted by the desert skies with its remarkable changing drama, as he miraculously captures the special light that can be distinctive in Arizona’s high desert.

Also offered are small jewel-like paintings of the Grand Canyon by award-winning artist Marcia Molnar who camps for long stretches to capture special moments of light and atmosphere. A new group of treasures are paintings by Bill Cramer, another award-winning Arizona artist, adding interest and variety to all the choices. In addition, colorful plein air paintings by Betty Carr and Howard Carr are a part of the gems to be found in this celebration.

The gallery is pleased to introduce jewelry by colored pencil artist Sandra Byland with elegant wildlife images of some of her favorite animals, including horses. These intricate pendants invite a closer look at all the details of the artist’s fine hand at painting.

Delightful jewelry is also offered by Sedona artists Susan Adams and Joan Roberts who work with a variety of metals as well as semi-precious stones in unique contemporary designs.

A remarkable treasure hunt of finely detailed and colorful wildlife paintings by Joe Garcia, Adele Earnshaw, Sandra Byland, Jennifer O’Cualain, and Barbara Rudolph, as well as new wildlife sculpture by Raymond Gibby and Bryce Pettit all make a compelling array of choices available at the gallery in beautiful Tlaquepaque.

In partnership with Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, the gallery is open seven days a week and follows the guidelines of the CDC as well as the “Sedona Safe Clean Ready” program. In addition, the gallery offers private appointments as well as online viewing of all the available work. The public is invited to the opening reception on Friday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. and throughout the month of December at Mountain Trails Gallery located upstairs overlooking Patio de las Campanas in Tlaquepaque, 336 S.R. 179, Suite A201, Sedona.

For more information, contact the gallery at 928-282-3225 mountaintrailssedona.com.