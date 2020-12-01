Survey shows most Mingus Union employees concerned about working during COVID-19 pandemic

COTTONWOOD — Nearly 90% of Mingus Union employees who responded to a recent survey said they were concerned about coming to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, only half of them said those concerns made them uncomfortable at work.

Survey responses tallied by the district on Nov. 18 show that 61 of 97 responding employees were concerned about difficulty in managing quarantines/student absences while 55 responded that they were concerned that they could be exposed to COVID-19 at school.

Forty-five employees said they were concerned that they could bring COVID-19 home to a high-risk family member, another 39 cited student safety as their concern.

This survey, as well as a survey of parents tallied on Nov. 19, were available to the Mingus Union School Board before it decided to approve a one-week suspension of in-person learning during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

In Yavapai County, it’s not just Mingus Union employees who are uncomfortable working through the pandemic.

Monday, 20 faculty members at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley called out sick.

According to a Nov. 30 story on The Daily Courier website, high school faculty and staff leaders deemed this a necessary step to push the administration and governing board to rethink on-campus instruction for the final three weeks of the semester.

Monday’s “sick-out” represented about 25% of the school’s 80 faculty and staff.

Parents respond to Mingus Union survey

According to a Nov. 19 survey of Mingus Union parents, 474 families were asked whether they were more comfortable with online or in-person learning.

Although 45.6% of respondents said they were comfortable with their students being on campus, 80.6% said they wanted Mingus Union to continue offering face-to-face learning.

Superintendent Mike Westcott explained that Mingus Union used a school messenger system to do the survey.

“As we understand it, the survey makes four attempts by phone, and if the call goes to voice mail, a message is left directing the individual to call the school to respond to the survey,” Westcott said. “If the survey is done by phone, then opening the email link will provide a message stating that one has already participated.”

Nearly an equal amount of parents participated by phone as by email, with 244 responded by phone, 233 by email.

About 40% of parents who responded to the survey said they were comfortable with the district’s transition to online learning.

-- Nanci Hutson of the Daily Courier contributed to this story