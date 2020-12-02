Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges

A Cottonwood man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison following a jury conviction for methamphetamine possession for sale.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Debora Phelan sentenced David Alexander Bremner, 54, to state prison for 14 years flat time.

Bremner was found guilty in a jury trial Oct. 22 for possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine for sale, along with two other offenses.

The charges stem from July 26, 2019, when a deputy from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office observed a Ford Taurus speeding and crossing the solid white line that splits the on-off ramps from the freeway lanes at General Crook Trail on Interstate 17.

Bremner, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had an empty bottle of whiskey at his feet. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a large quantity of methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $8,000, was found in a large plastic bag in the glove box. Additional drug paraphernalia was also found. Bremner admitted to the officers that the drugs and other items were his.

According to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, “Methamphetamine is a terrible drug that wreaks destruction on its users and can cause death. Locking up those who sell this poison on the streets of Yavapai County helps protect our residents from this devastating drug.”

According to the Spring 2020 Report of the Yavapai County Overdose Fatality Review Board, accidental and undetermined overdose deaths in Yavapai County increased by 45% between 2018 and 2019. Deaths that listed methamphetamine in the cause of death doubled between 2018 and 2019, from 13 deaths in 2018 to 26 deaths in 2019.

The Overdose Fatality Review Board was formed in 2016 with the goal of determining recommendations to prevent accidental drug overdose deaths. The board reviews selected, unintentional overdose cases, examining the Medical Examiner’s report, police report, mental health history, medical history and the legal history of the decedent. The recently released Spring 2020 Report can be found on the MATFORCE website.