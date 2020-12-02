OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Dec. 02
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours

Photos by Vyto Starinskas/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Photos by Vyto Starinskas/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Staff Report
Originally Published: December 2, 2020 7:37 a.m.

photo

Photos by Vyto Starinskas/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

photo

COTTONWOOD -- Traffic on State Route 260 was closed for about five hours Tuesday after a propane truck burst into flames.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. about a half-mile east of Western Drive in Cottonwood.

Traffic was opened up on State Route 260 at about 10:30 p.m.

We will get you more information when police and fire release it later today.

Photos by Vyto Starinskas/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News