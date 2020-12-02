Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours

COTTONWOOD -- Traffic on State Route 260 was closed for about five hours Tuesday after a propane truck burst into flames.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. about a half-mile east of Western Drive in Cottonwood.

Traffic was opened up on State Route 260 at about 10:30 p.m.

We will get you more information when police and fire release it later today.

Photos by Vyto Starinskas/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.