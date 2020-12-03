Cottonwood-Oak Creek resumes school bus service

VERDE VALLEY — Thursday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are again able to take the bus to school.

The K-8 school district announced Wednesday afternoon at its website, cocsd.us, and its Facebook page that its transportation department “came together yesterday and today and problem-solved to create new routes to serve our community.”

“This was truly a team effort by people committed to serving our children and their best interests,” according to the district’s statement.

The reduced routes, according to Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School (DDB) Principal Jessica Vocca, have fewer stops but still pick up the same amount of students.

“They’re more like community stops,” Vocca said. “We’ve combined the smaller stops and have tried to centralize to save time.” This means fewer stops, more students picked up at each stop.

Vocca said that although about a dozen DDB students this week have transitioned back to online learning, she’s not aware of any who chose to leave the classroom when the district suspended transportation services on Dec. 1.

“Most families who moved their children back to online learning did so because of COVID-19 concerns,” Vocca said.

Vocca estimated that 67 of the school’s roughly 630 students are now using the district’s online learning program. According to District Superintendent Steve King, about 240 of the district’s students are taking their classes online.

It’s not just COVID numbers that are fluid, the number of students online is also fluid,” King said. “Some move back to class, others move back online. The numbers been pretty consistent.”

King explained Thursday that routes for Oak Creek School and Special Services have not changed, but that the district’s transportation services rebuilt routes from scratch over Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, the district’s drivers will run 15 routes, which includes eight morning and seven afternoon routes. Each route is reduced and implements the community stop concept, King said.

King said that once transportation services adds more drivers, the district can consider either extending or adding routes, or have redundancy.

“I don’t want a situation where a child is left sitting at the corner and waiting for a bus that doesn’t show up,” King said.

King also confirmed Thursday that none of the district’s drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The link to the district’s reduced route is at cocsd.us and Facebook: Cottonwood-Oak Creek Schools.

Visit cocsd.us for more information.