Cottonwood Transit, LYNX service free through June 30, 2021

Tuesday, the Cottonwood City Council voted to extend fare-free Cottonwood Area Transit and LYNX services through June 30, 2021. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 3, 2020 2:53 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – With federal aid covering some of the Verde Valley’s bus system costs, the Cottonwood City Council decided this week to continue a recently enacted benefit for area residents.

The council voted 6-0 to continue fare-free Cottonwood Area Transit and LYNX bus services through June 30, 2021.

Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez said the council had the option of making the free service permanent and eliminating the fee schedule indefinitely. However, he said, there is no guarantee the city’s partners in the services — Sedona, Clarkdale and Yavapai County — would be able to make the same commitment, as the City of Cottonwood covers 61% of program costs.

All costs for the CAT/LYNX systems are fully-funded through June 30, 2021 via the federal CARES Act.

