COVID-19 numbers continue Arizona surge into December

COVID-19 has swept Arizona at unprecedented levels as the state moves into the final month of a tumultuous 2020.

The Thursday morning COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 5,442 new cases and 82 deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period.

On average, that now makes December the worst month on record this year for infections and deaths. Through the first two days of December, the state is averaging 4,641 new cases and 67 deaths each day.

Since testing began in January, Arizona has documented 346,421 COVID-19 cases and 6,821 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has climbed to 10.3%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is now at 90%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November.

-So far in December, 9,282 cases and 134 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 910 cases each day.

-November, 2,988 cases each day.

-So far in December, 4,641 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,896 of the state’s 6,821 deaths. There have been 1,070 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 218,935 since testing began. Yavapai County has now jumped past Apache County for cumulative cases in 2020.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 41,882 cases.

-Yuma County, 18,636 cases.

-Pinal County, 17,702 cases.

-Navajo County, 8,423 cases.

-Coconino County, 7,744 cases.

-Mohave County, 6,792 cases.

-Yavapai County, 5,971 cases.

-Apache County, 5,630 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.67 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 10.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (160,614), with 376 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 41,059 times with 4,896 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County and Verde Valley information will be updated when it becomes available later today.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 28 COVID-positive patient admitted with no tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 60 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 29 positive tests with 17 results pending. FMC has admitted 189 patients; 30 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 14 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 274,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 64.5 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 1.49 million deaths and 41.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Nov. 23, 302,323 cases

Nov. 4, 250,633 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case