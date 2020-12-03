Shots fired into law enforcement officer’s home nearly missing young child; $6,000 reward offered

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 3, an unidentified person fired multiple rounds into an occupied residence in the 8300 block of East Loos Drive, in Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

One of the rounds passed directly over the head of a sleeping 4-year-old child, the joint media release from the YCSO and the Prescott Valley Police Department stated.

The home belongs to a sheriff’s deputy and his family. No one was injured. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information from the public to assist in its investigation. Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the vicinity the Mountain Valley skate park, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., can contact Detective Field at 928-772-5108 or email mfield@pvaz.net.

Additionally, Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $6,000 reward for a direct tip with information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter. Tips can be submitted online at www.yavapaisw.com or by phone at 800-932-3232.

'WE WILL GET YOU'

Sheriff Scott Mascher said: “This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family. Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant. Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6,000 reward for tips, and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you.

"As sheriff, I am aware we have historically enjoyed overwhelming support for law enforcement in Yavapai County, but unfortunately this is a sign of the times now present in our own community.”

Sheriff-elect David Rhodes added, “As your next sheriff, I cannot condemn harshly enough the cowardly and brazen ambush on our Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy and his family today.

"We will never accept, tolerate, or allow violent unprovoked attacks on innocent people. The specific targeting of vulnerable people chills all of us. We will find those responsible and swiftly bring them to justice."

He added that he thanks all of the many well-wishers and citizens of Yavapai County who have shown support for law enforcement and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office during this time of unprecedented attacks on law enforcement.

Craig Brown, chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, related in the news release: "Yavapai County Chairman Brown and the Board of Supervisors condemn this type of behavior toward law enforcement and their families. Law enforcement is here to protect our communities and we support our law enforcement officers throughout Yavapai County. They provide the thin blue line between us and chaos.”

The Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for the efforts of the Prescott Valley Police Department under the leadership of Chief Steven Roser to bring all available resources to bear as the investigation moves forward, the YCSO stated.

Citizens can contact the YCSO with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or visit www.ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Prescott Valley Police Department.