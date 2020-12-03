‘Upsurge’ in COVID-19 cases reported among Yavapai County employees

With COVID-19 cases rising among Yavapai County employees, along with the entire county, a face mask mandate has now been implemented for anyone entering a county building.

To date since the start of the pandemic in the spring, 135 Yavapai County employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of those cases have occurred in the past several weeks, said County Public Information Officer David McAtee.

The total is out of the county’s entire work force of 1,764 employees (including full-time, part-time, and seasonal).

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown mentioned the rise of the virus during his comments at the board’s Wednesday, Dec. 2 meeting.

“We’ve had an upsurge in employees (with COVID),” Brown said, noting that the county had just “taken one more step” to help control the spread of the virus.

In a letter to county employees this week, Brown wrote: “This past weekend, Yavapai County experienced its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Therefore, I am instituting a mask mandate for all Yavapai County employees working in county buildings and visitors to all county facilities until further notice.”

After the Thanksgiving holiday on Monday, Nov. 30, the Yavapai County Community Health Services Department reported 814 new COVID cases since Nov. 25.

Since then, 140 new cases were reported in Yavapai County on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and 185 on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Previously, the county had encouraged the use of face masks in its buildings but had not required it. With the new rule, Brown said, “This means that if you are at work but not at your workstation, you must be wearing a mask.”

LONG-TERM CLOSURE

Although county buildings have largely been closed to the general public throughout much of the pandemic, McAtee said citizens are able to make appointments for specific county business. Masks will now be required for those people, as well as for the employees who meet with them.

The county closed down its buildings on March 23, 2020, although county administration buildings in Prescott and Cottonwood were open on a limited basis for early voting and property tax payments in the fall.

County boards and commission meetings have been conducted virtually and live-streamed, with no in-person public attendance, since March.

In addition, the county has allowed most of its employees to work from home during the pandemic. In March, the county approved the purchase of new laptops and accessories to allow more of its employees to work remotely.

McAtee said about 90% of employees were working remotely during the pandemic shut-down in the spring. That number fluctuated a bit as the COVID numbers went down in the summer, but he estimated that it now stands at about 80%.

Brown’s message to employees adds, “I am also once again encouraging each department to look at which employees can work from home and to evaluate whether staggered shifts will work in your department.”

Along with other requirements, Brown encouraged every department to limit gatherings to two to three people, and mentioned that “group settings such as large potluck meals or parties is where we could see the most spread occurring.”

Although the county has not instituted a countywide face mask mandate, Brown said in Nov. 20 letter to the community, “Please continue to wear a mask in public, wash your hands often and stay home if you are sick.”

He added: “Until the vaccine is ready, we all need to do what we can to help those around us stay healthy.”