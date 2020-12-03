Yavapai County could have COVID vaccines in two weeks

VERDE VALLEY - The new COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Yavapai County in about two weeks, according to local health officials.

“Pfizer could be available around Dec. 18th, Moderna is expected soon after, if all of the Emergency Use Authorizations, shipment, and other factors fall into place,” explained Terri Farneti, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Community Health Services

“Our initial allocations will be smaller (1,000-2,000 doses per shipment), and limited to those on the priority list.”

Gov. Doug Ducey laid out a distribution plan Wednesday that gives first priority to health care workers, residents of long-term care centers and other vulnerable populations, including teachers.

Yavapai County is planning for the complicated storage, handling and distribution of the Pfizer drug that requires ultra-cold storage freezers storage at -80, Farneti said.

However, it’s the Moderna drug that will be easier to use in rural areas because it’s simpler to store, handle and does not requires ultra-cold temperatures.

YCCHS is currently preparing for any of the vaccines that may arrive here for use, once given the FDA Emergency Use Authorization, she said.

YCCHS have been advised by the Arizona Department of Health Services that they will not need ultra-cold storage freezers for local storage of the Pfizer vaccine, Farneti said

“Arizona Department of Health Services has located and contracted with large capacity ultra-low temperature storage sites for longer-term storage of vaccine that meets the Pfizer requirement of -80 F,” Farneti said.

“We will be storing it for short durations in typical vaccine refrigerators using dry ice to maintain adequate temperatures. “

Farneti said YCCHS has not received the refrigeration units yet, and for security reasons, they will not allow the media to photograph them or be releasing photographs of the freezers at the Cottonwood or Prescott locations.

“We will be trying to distribute the vaccine quickly upon arrival in Yavapai County, and between arrival and distribution to partner agencies.”

“If someone wants the vaccine and is on the priority list (first group being healthcare professionals), they will have to utilize which ever vaccine we have available at that time.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown promising results in large-scale clinical testing.

Ducey, at his Wednesday news conference, said that Arizona is expected to receive thousands of doses of vaccine for COVID-19 by the middle of the month.