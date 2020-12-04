Thai Palace returns to Old Town Cottonwood
Originally Published: December 4, 2020 11:02 a.m.
Most Read
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man gets 14 years in prison on meth charges
- COVID-19 Camp Verde goes back to Phase I safety measures
- Propane truck fire closes State Route 260 for about 5 hours
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek suspends school bus services
- Holiday weekend sees 814 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, in Yavapai County
- Obituary: Wendy Jones Blauert 1963-2020
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections
- No injuries in propane truck fire
- Verde Connect back on county supervisors’ Dec. 2 agenda
- Domestic violence turns deadly in Camp Verde
- Clarkdale man, Oklahoma woman arrested in connection with death investigation
- Person shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy in Village of Oak Creek
- VOC woman dead in officer-involved shooting
- Clarkdale police on scene of suspicious death case
- Cottonwood leads Yavapai County weekend surge in COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai County prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
- Arizona continues to see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
- Update: YCSO releases video, body cam footage of deputy-involved shooting VOC woman
- Yavapai County COVID-19 cases continue to soar; Cottonwood reports most weekend infections
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: