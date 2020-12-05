Brush Fire on State Route 89A extinguished
Originally Published: December 5, 2020 10:48 a.m.
Verde Valley District firefighters put out a wildland fire along State Route 89A about a half-mile north of the Catholic Church on Saturday morning. The fire was extinguished after about 30 minutes.
One lane of the highway was closed as four fire vehicles were spaced out along the northbound shoulder.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading away from the road into the open land.
