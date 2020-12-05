Clarkdale-Jerome to consider online learning until January
Cottonwood-Oak Creek prepares for more students who may exercise online learning option
VERDE VALLEY — At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board will hold separate meetings. But the most pressing need for each is to understand when – and whether – to continue offering face-to-face education during the pandemic.
Both Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome meetings will be held via Zoom.
For Cottonwood-Oak Creek: meeting ID is 993 3803 3339, passcode is 151505. Visit cocsd.us for the board’s agenda.
Clarkdale-Jerome will release its agenda within 24 hours of the meeting. Visit cjsd.k12.az.us for the board’s agenda, which will include the Zoom meeting ID and password.
According to the Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda, the district’s governing board will not consider whether to return to online learning, Superintendent Steve King explained Friday.
As with each of the Verde Valley school districts, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has implemented a hybrid of online and in-person learning this school year.
The Cottonwood-Oak Creek hybrid, King said, is that campus is open for families who want to send their children to school. For those who are uncomfortable with their children at school, they attend online.
With C-OC’s current online student population at 240, King said it’s entirely possible that more families may select online education once school resumes after winter break, Jan. 4.
“We have to have all those contingencies ready, to possible educate more children online,” King said.
Clarkdale-Jerome, however, will consider closing its doors until early-January.
“The governing board will review multiple data sources to determine if and when we will move back into distance learning,” Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown said. “The school and district administration will also present a hybrid model for the board to review as an optional instructional model to possibly be implemented into the future.”
Both the Mingus Union and Camp Verde Unified school districts have transitioned to off-campus education models.
