GUEST EDITORIAL: Verde Connect does not have to be albatross

Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors reversed course on the Verde Connect project. It is a $50-something million project to join Beaverhead Flat Road with Highway 260 and would include a new Verde River bridge.

Good move.

The concern at a Nov. 18 supervisors meeting was that, first, it was simply too big a tax burden to saddle on taxpayers all at once, what with a new, major, expensive justice center in Prescott in the works, outgoing Supervisor Tom Thurman said.

Secondly, one incoming supervisor has predicted its costs will balloon to the $100 million range.

Forgetting the second, for a minute, the Verde Connect comes with it a federally awarded $25 million grant. Should the board award a contract this month — and it needs to — the two-phase project need only be given funding enough to keep the connector viable.

Said a different way, if the low bid of $47 million gets the contract, the $25 million grant could pay for phase 1. The project then could be finished if, or when, money becomes available for phase 2.

As for the predicted and ultimate $100 million cost, that remains to be seen; however, as road projects generally do grow, again it can be fed only as money becomes available.

To do otherwise, kills a project that is part of practically every entity’s general plans on the Verde side of Yavapai County, and has been in the works for at least 20 years.

The connection, by the way, to this side of the mountain or county is that a project of this size will likely impact the economy of the entire county — not only the Verde.

It makes sense.

Why undo so much work that has been approved by every board, commission and agency it touches? The only reason we can see is politics.

Could it be that the 2021 version of the Board of Supervisors sees it as something that truly is an albatross — something causing burdens one cannot escape? Could it be that killing it is payback for a justice center that some people do not like? Or is killing it a fulfillment of a campaign promise?

Each has its complexities, yet we hope not on all counts.

Even Thurman is conflicted. He told the Verde Independent, a sister publication to The Daily Courier: “We need this road. I’m just concerned the new board won’t take it up, even though we’re getting the feds to pay for about half of it. It’s a tough position to be in.”

Keep the car moving forward; if you need to turn, speed up or slow down, so be it. But the brakes are unnecessary right now.