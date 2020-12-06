Obituary: Clifton F. Norton 1932-2020

Clifton F. Norton, 88, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away comfortably at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



He was born in Merlin, Oregon on August 12, 1932 to the late Roy and Zilpha Norton.



Seeking sunshine, he moved to Arizona in 1956, where he met his future wife Rosemary of Phoenix. In November 1970 they relocated to Camp Verde where they raised a family and he later retired after 30 years with the Federal Highway Administration. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling and hiking.



Clif was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rosie.



He is survived by his daughters, Nova Getsinger (Dennis) of Glendale, Ariz. and Velva Poellot (Brian) of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Shirley Stiffler of Huntington Beach, Calif. and brother, Donald Norton of Hermiston, Ore.; granddaughters, Shannon Davis and Haley Farley; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Rich Beights and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery (Encanto Mausoleum) in Phoenix, Arizona.

Condolence may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.