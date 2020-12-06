Obituary: Harold ‘Butch’ Callahan 1949-2020

This earth was blessed beyond measure on July 19, 1949 when Butch Callahan was born in Loma Linda, California.

After graduating from Bloomington High in 1968, Butch was in the Navy for 4 years; serving as a torpedo man on the U.S.S. “Snook” Submarine.

While in the Navy, Butch’s parents moved to Camp Verde and owned and operated Custards’ Last Stand from 1967 thru 1975.





While visiting his parents in 1973, fate would have it and the love of his life, Linda, would ask him to dance one night in a bar just to keep another guy away. Three months later they were married and their intense love for one another has never faltered in the past 48 years! On their incredible journey, they managed Meteor City 13 miles west of Winslow and Butch was a truck driver for many, many years for companies such as CTI, before they finally settled in Camp Verde in 1986. Butch and Linda created amazing memories that their kids have talked about for years.



Butch passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. Butch was the kindest, most loving and giving soul you could ever have the opportunity to meet. Butch was outgoing and could be known for striking up conversation with anyone that crossed his path, cooking some of the best food you’ve ever tasted and telling the funniest stories.



But he is best known for always putting his family first and proudly loving them more than they could “ever, ever know.”

Butch is survived by the love of his life, Linda; their 2 kids, Charity Callahan and her fiancé, Aaron Brooks and Nathan (Sarah) Callahan; 5 grandkids, Michael and Joshua Williamson and Kylie, Michael and Andrea Carvajal; 4 great- grandkids, Allison, Liam, Penelope and Amelia; his sister, Patsy (Sammy) Fitts; nieces, Tammie (Ryan) Holm, Eva Jo Fitts and Toni (Tom)Wilson and nephew, Daniel (Renee) Best.



Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.