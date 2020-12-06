Obituary: Iva Houchins 1928 - 2020

Iva Houchins, 92, passed away peacefully at her home of 15 years in Cornville, Arizona on November 27, 2020.

She was born in Crump, Missouri on February 11, 1928, the ninth child of Burette Oliver Brown and Addie Mae Robbins.





Iva loved music, flowers, her family and friends. She had a strong Christian faith and taught by example and was always smiling and kind.

She was married for 35 years to Luther Merl Stroder and had three children, Sharry Cox of Cornville, Harold Glenn (deceased) and Merl Allen Stroder (married to Jane Stroder) of Nokomis, Florida. She also has three grandchildren: Michael Todd Cox, Joshua Stroder and Jonathan Stroder, along with two great-grandchildren Mikayla Cox and Zachary Cox.





She was married to the late John Houchins for 23 years and was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, one son and eight siblings, John “Doc” Brown, Maude Austin, Mildred “Tater” Runnels, Bonnie “Boots” Clardy, Dorothy “Jean” Stroder, Loomis “Jock” Brown, and two infants: Bessie Brown and Flossie Brown.





For those who knew her, we believe you are better for having her in your life. She saw the good in people, had an incredible capacity for kindness, compassion and love. She was gentle and quiet yet fearless and strong. When her heart stopped, the world changed forever.

Though our hearts mourn our Earthly loss, she graciously and thankfully joined her family in the embrace of God. Rest easy mother, your journey is complete. The family will take her home in the spring to rest beside her husband and son.



Information provided by survivors.