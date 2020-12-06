Obituary: Jimmy Wayne Lacour

Jimmy Wayne Lacour, known as JW, passed away November 14th, 2020.





He is survived by his wife, Dixie Lacour and his two sons, Robert and Steven, as well as his sister, Dorothy.





JW was a proud Army veteran and loved riding motorcycles and watching NASCAR. Pat Cash was his best friend that he met during their years of driving trucks across country.

JW worked for over twenty years in the oil fields in Southeast Asia and spoke often of his time there.

His wife of thirty years, Dixie, enjoyed their motorcycle rides and beautiful walks in the desert with their doggie, Rambo.

Shortly before passing, his son Robert spent time visiting with his dad and telling stories. He was so happy to have had the opportunity to connect with his son who he loved very much.





Information provided by survivors.